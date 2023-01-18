 Skip to content

Onirism update for 18 January 2023

Year of the Bunbun patch 1

Build 10346959

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Sentry guns not working
  • Fixed the rocket punch in first person breaking Carol arms
  • Falling off the map in Lunar Esplanade now deal 25 damage instead of instantly putting you to sleep

