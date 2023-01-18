- Fixed Sentry guns not working
- Fixed the rocket punch in first person breaking Carol arms
- Falling off the map in Lunar Esplanade now deal 25 damage instead of instantly putting you to sleep
Onirism update for 18 January 2023
Year of the Bunbun patch 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
