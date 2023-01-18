1/18 Wonderland version update announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 10346889 · Last edited 18 January 2023 – 09:52:11 UTC by Wendy

Dear agent

The version of the Lingjing system is expected to be updated at 17:30 on January 18 (UTC/GMT:+8:00). It is expected that the server will be restarted after 180 minutes of updates. Online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid loss! We will notify you again after the server is opened. Please understand the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

Compensation will be paid in this update: Lingcoin x10000

Benefit function: weekly exemption role

This week's free experience of roles, agents camp: Bian Que, Wu Qizhi, Aofeng, Jiahui, Qin Qiang, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming, Shang Xiang, Zhiqiu Yiye, Yan Chixia, Ning Caichen, Peng Gang, He Ruoyao, Su Qingli, Qinghong, Yeluo, Manlin, Nangong Yichen, Nalan Lian Dance, Si Kongxing, Wei Qingyu, Summer Rain

Simulated grievance camp: Xiao Pi, Yu Ji, Spoon Madness, Bai Qilian, Nie Xiaoqian, Little Spider, Dracula, Snow Girl, Yang Qilang, Xing Tian, Xiao Ju, and Eight Foot Adult

"Celebrate the Spring Festival and spend a good night together"

Spring Festival Classic is now online

Lingshi can unlock the task by unlocking the Spring Festival Treasure. You can get the limited reward of the Spring Festival Treasure after completing the task

[Add Function]

New spirit scout: Xiaobing

"The earth is covered with silver, and the heaven and earth are in a line! Agent Xiaobing is coming to report!"

The new spirit scout Xiaobing joins the spirit adjustment bureau. Xiaobing is an agent who prevents the spirit from pursuing, and has a strong ability to fight against the spirit.

[Add Activity]

● 8 days of crazy joy during the Spring Festival, with good gifts online

During the Spring Festival, you can go to the mail to get the limited head picture frame, head picture, ancient coins, spirit coins, props treasure box, trick treasure box and other game props! I wish you a happy Spring Festival! Remember to get rewards online~

● Limited time purchase of welfare activity interface -- "auspicious rabbit welcome the spring"

Wear red beads, embroider black gold, and wear peony, snow and silkworm

Time of activity: 1/18/2023/2/3

Activity rules: During the activity, the corresponding spirit stone can be consumed in the welfare activity interface to unlock the limited discount clothing for the Spring Festival: summer rain - auspicious rabbit welcome spring · snow silk series, sunny red - auspicious rabbit welcome spring · red bead series, Sikong star - auspicious rabbit welcome spring · light peony series, Luofang - auspicious rabbit welcome spring · black gold embroidery series

● Limited time purchase of welfare activity interface -- "dress cute embroidery"

Pretending to be cute but not cute

Time of activity: 1/18/2023/2/3

Activity rules: During the activity, the corresponding Lingshi can be consumed in the welfare activity interface to unlock the limited discount clothing for the Spring Festival: Complacent Couples - Dress Cute Embroidery Series

● Tianxuan Treasure Box is newly put on the shelf -- Lingzhengying - Ink Dots Gold Feather

"Heavenly master goes down the mountain, supports the right path and eliminates evil spirits"

The cumulative extraction is not repeated, and there is a high probability of getting Lingzhengying-ink Dianjinyu, and the limited Spring Festival discount is available! A complete set of special effects can activate Lingzhengying-ink-dot Jinyu's independent standing posture and seven-star clothing

● Theme activity - "Auspicious Carp"

"The auspicious stars shine brightly, and the auspicious carp will be transformed into the new year!"

Time of activity: 1/18/2023/2/3

Activity rules: 1. Collect the corresponding costumes of the characters during the activity time to exchange for exclusive hair color

Gather the costumes corresponding to the characters, which can unlock the special effects of carps and good luck Gather the corresponding costumes of the character to unlock the special standby animation of the corresponding character Koi He Ruoyao - Jinli · Yaoguang Wealth Collection Series was obtained in the Jinli treasure box, and Xiaobing - Jinli · Qingbing decontamination and Wei Qingyu - Jinli · Jiyunqing were obtained in the theme treasure box The cumulative extraction of the koi treasure box is not repeated!

[New fitting room]

Tianxuan Treasure Box added: Lingzhengying - Ink Dots Gold Feather

Added to the Koi Treasure Box: He Ruoyao - Koi · Yaoguang Wealth Collection Series

New items in the theme treasure box: Xiaobing - Koi · Qingbing decontamination series, Wei Qingyu - Koi · Jiyunqing series

New direct purchase on the activity page: Summer Rain - Rabbit Spring Festival · Snow Silk Series, Sunny Red - Rabbit Spring Festival · Red Pearl Series, Sikong Star - Rabbit Spring Festival · Light Peony Series, Luofang - Rabbit Spring Festival · Black Gold Embroidery Series, Complaint Couple - Dress Cute Embroidery Series

New character gift package: Xiaobing, Xiaobing - Bingdong Pink Heart Series

New items in the mall: Yang Qilang - Wusheng Dao - Longyin, spoon - Rainbow ice cream

New items in the blooming mall: Nalan Lotus Dance - Fallen Feather Series, Nangong Yichen - Subera · Rose Series, Summer Rain - Subera · Silver Moon Series

Balance adjustment

Now you can enter the water shadow state when you are moving and press the space bar to jump Now the simulation of Grievance Heiwuchang will trigger the blade wiping when canceling the skill in the process of using the 2 skill (instead of the original version, canceling the skill in the process of using the 2 skill will trigger the ordinary attack) The spirit scout who is now hit by the simulation of the Black impermanence 2 skill will not be attacked and stiff

[Problem repair]