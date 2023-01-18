Jan. 18th Patch Notes, Happy Chinese New Year!

Good afternoon, happy Chinese new year!

New characater of Five Elements Alliance-- Mu Hu





Pre-load of new Immortal Brawl event-- exorcise. It will open from Jan. 20th, 2023 at 7PM (UTC+8) to Jan. 28th at 11PM (UTC+8). In this event, you can get a new avatar, new avatar frame and one Spring card back.







Add the emoticon configuration function. You can fonfigure some general emotions in your personal profile and use them in battle.

Add the obversion function. You can click Watch in the friend screen. (Currently you can only view characters' last round's information).

Now you can chat with your friend or teammates in battle.

Update some new arts about battle scene.

New skin: Tan Shuyan· Flowers and Moon.



Optimize automatic reconnection mechanism.

Optimize localization.