Jan. 18th Patch Notes, Happy Chinese New Year!

Good afternoon, happy Chinese new year!
-
New characater of Five Elements Alliance-- Mu Hu
-
Pre-load of new Immortal Brawl event-- exorcise. It will open from Jan. 20th, 2023 at 7PM (UTC+8) to Jan. 28th at 11PM (UTC+8). In this event, you can get a new avatar, new avatar frame and one Spring card back.
-
Add the emoticon configuration function. You can fonfigure some general emotions in your personal profile and use them in battle.
-
Add the obversion function. You can click Watch in the friend screen. (Currently you can only view characters' last round's information).
-
Now you can chat with your friend or teammates in battle.
-
Update some new arts about battle scene.
-
New skin: Tan Shuyan· Flowers and Moon.
-
Optimize automatic reconnection mechanism.
-
Optimize localization.
-
Try to fix the bug that some firewalls cause the Friend system to fail.
