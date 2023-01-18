 Skip to content

Yi Xian: The Cultivation Card Game update for 18 January 2023

Jan. 18th Patch Notes, Happy Chinese New Year!

Build 10346666

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good afternoon, happy Chinese new year!

  • New characater of Five Elements Alliance-- Mu Hu

  • Pre-load of new Immortal Brawl event-- exorcise. It will open from Jan. 20th, 2023 at 7PM (UTC+8) to Jan. 28th at 11PM (UTC+8). In this event, you can get a new avatar, new avatar frame and one Spring card back.


  • Add the emoticon configuration function. You can fonfigure some general emotions in your personal profile and use them in battle.

  • Add the obversion function. You can click Watch in the friend screen. (Currently you can only view characters' last round's information).

  • Now you can chat with your friend or teammates in battle.

  • Update some new arts about battle scene.

  • New skin: Tan Shuyan· Flowers and Moon.

  • Optimize automatic reconnection mechanism.

  • Optimize localization.

  • Try to fix the bug that some firewalls cause the Friend system to fail.

