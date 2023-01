Share · View all patches · Build 10346657 · Last edited 18 January 2023 – 08:32:16 UTC by Wendy

Added

New medical animations (to use medical items, they must be held now)

Server restart warnings

Bunch of new sounds for items

Crafting recipe for iron sheets

Changed

Backpacks can no longer be stored in a backpack

Loot table balancing

Navmesh for cities and wilderness (will be more zombies in the city)

Fixed

Networking issues for multiplayer servers

Vehicles will no longer kill you when exiting

Potential fix for single-player lag