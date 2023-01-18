Hotfix patch on Jan 17

Happy Chinese New Year 2023,

How's your multiplayer testing so far? While we're trying with multiplayer, we're ready for another hotfix for singleplayer and multiplayer that will bring you a better gaming experience.

We are also working on the Multiplayer FAQ and Singleplayer Roadmap for the first half of 2023, which we plan to release before the Chinese New Year holidays.

Find the changelist below:

Singleplayer

Added:

Added the "skip" option to Logan's hideout and Mole's cave after five times failure

Restored the placement functionality on the wooden bookshelf, which was not implemented due to a bug in the previous patch, and items can now be placed

Adjusted & Optimized:

Adjusted the time limit for completing the quest Who's the Muscliest of Them All, in case not completing it due to time constraints

Adjust the max fps to 60 in the default graphics settings

Fixed:

Fixed the achievement system not counting correctly after certain situations such as "Waste Not Want Not", "Pro Gamer" and so on.

Fixed an issue where some items could not be refined, such as the Blender, Feather Duster, etc.

Fixed an issue where dungeon cutscenes would cause errors

Fixed the issue where the special effects of stars would be seen in the cutscenes replay of Logan's Hideout

Fixed an issue that resulted in the "Pet Detective" mission cutscene not working properly

Fixed a pathfinding error caused by Justice riding a horse during the Winter Solstice

Fixed several issues with bedroom doors in Alvio's house

Fixed a display issue when learning furniture recipes. After unlocking new furniture, you need to view it in the coloring UI

Fixed an issue where some props were not visible in museum exhibits

Fixed the abnormal damage of Bomble-dum

Fixed a freeze issue during the Chase of Memories event during the Day of Memories

Fixed an issue where the Balloon Treasure Chest in the Valley of Whisper was hard to hit

Fixed an issue where a stranger NPC wouldn't leave the stage after the quest Player sees their own funeral

Fixed a camera issue when holding the Amiral figurine

Fixed default house porch height to reduce overlap with mod doors

Fixed an issue where some festivals and competitions did not have shops

Fixed an issue where the Running of Yakmel and Day of the Bright Sun festivals did not generate festival badges

Fixed an issue where two Mort photos were swapped

Fixed an issue where Arvio was keeping unresponsive after Musa's arrival

Fixed an issue that caused Pen and Burgess to behave abnormally after the quest The Protector's Weakness

Fixed some text issues

Fixed some audio issues

Fixed an issue that a blue anomaly object appearing in the Encyclopedia - Grand Mesa

Fixed an issue where cooking station queues could not be added if not full

Fixed some hidden errors that could appear during gameplay

Fixed some issues related to the mount's effect “Does not get tired easily”

Attempts to fix some issues result in missing bushes (if this happens again please report to us)

Multiplayer

Optimized & Adjusted

Deleted some of the words from the blocklist.

Adjusted the difficulty of Baffles Corp Ruins.

Optimized the notification when Co-op Workshop reaches the maximum level and cannot be expanded anymore.

Optimized the target items in commissions. Especially Casual Wristband now will not be the target item of a commission.

Optimized the target monsters in Co-op Hunting Commissions, now the target monsters will change according to players'' mission progress.

Increased the stability of building and upgrading projects in the Commerce Guild.

Fixed

Fixed an issue that the raised Yakmels were taken as the target monsters in Co-op Hunting Commissions.

Fixed an issue that players got stuck when they tried to upgrade the Co-op Commission Board with its interface opening.

Fixed an issue that players defeated by monsters when interacting with others got stuck after being helped up.

Fixed an issue that the name of Commerce Guild didn't show in the manual.

Fixed an issue that players would get stuck when using Basic Planting Toolkit.

Fixed an issue that players would get stuck when watering plants.

Fixed an issue that the icon of plants which showed a shortage of water didn't get cleaned timely.

Fixed an issue that the plants were not in shortage of water, but still with the icon that showed a shortage of water on them.

Fixed the planting abnormalities on the land where plants have been reaped before.

Fixed an issue that the relic cannot be restored even with all relic pieces collected.

Fixed an issue that the player's name disappeared after talking to an NPC.

Fixed an issue that the pictures in the Team Up interface weren't in the correct location.

Fixed an issue that the HP stealing effect of Bronze Daggers didn't work.

Fixed some text mistakes.

Don't forget to let us know about your thoughts on the Steam store and help us improve the game further.

Catch up with us around the web for more Sandrock information:

Subscribe to Youtube

Join our Discord

Sandrock Instagram

Sandrock Twitter

Sandrock Facebook

Sandrock Official Website