0.0.2.8 Update description

Fix the problem of file reading failure caused by
Add the novice gift package, and open the novice gift package by default
Decreases the life of climbers
Reduce the weight of cloth
Maximum frame rate lock repair
Now a game archive name will be generated by default
It reduces the materials required for construction of some buildings and reduces the manufacturing time of some items
Increase the output of log template
If you hold the construction hammer in hand, you will ignore the interaction with the water, so it is convenient to build in the water
Fixed the error of clients climbing vertical stairs at the cruise ship
Optimize the running of characters. Sometimes the client will get stuck
There is a chance that the repair will cause the search box to be unable to interact
Adjust the default difficulty to leisure mode
Slightly reduce canned output
Improve the storage time of prepared dishes
Repair the air wall found on the map
Added a brightness adjustment setting
Optimization may cause problems with invisible zombies
Modify the length of the item prompt to better adapt to multiple languages
Optimize the possibility of being pushed to the sky when using the trolley
Changed files in this update