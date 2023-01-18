0.0.2.8 Update description

Share · View all patches · Build 10346578 · Last edited 18 January 2023 – 08:19:28 UTC by Wendy

Fix the problem of file reading failure caused by

Add the novice gift package, and open the novice gift package by default

Decreases the life of climbers

Reduce the weight of cloth

Maximum frame rate lock repair

Now a game archive name will be generated by default

It reduces the materials required for construction of some buildings and reduces the manufacturing time of some items

Increase the output of log template

If you hold the construction hammer in hand, you will ignore the interaction with the water, so it is convenient to build in the water

Fixed the error of clients climbing vertical stairs at the cruise ship

Optimize the running of characters. Sometimes the client will get stuck

There is a chance that the repair will cause the search box to be unable to interact

Adjust the default difficulty to leisure mode

Slightly reduce canned output

Improve the storage time of prepared dishes

Repair the air wall found on the map

Added a brightness adjustment setting

Optimization may cause problems with invisible zombies

Modify the length of the item prompt to better adapt to multiple languages

Optimize the possibility of being pushed to the sky when using the trolley