Update 2.23.0.67

Ground Vehicles

A bug has been fixed where the hit indicator sometimes showed the wrong direction of incoming fire.

A bug has been fixed that prevented external elements from detaching when destroyed, and prevented a geometrical change when hit.

A bug where vehicle loss might be displayed incorrectly (for example “Crew knocked out”) because of detonation of the fuel tank has been fixed (report 1, report 2).

A bug that caused some decorations of the “camouflage” section to disappear at certain angles when using the “minimal” graphics preset has been fixed (report).

Strv 103A, Strv 103С — A bug that caused the crosshair to be displayed above the aiming circle if the vehicle was on a slight slope has been fixed (report).

Aircraft

Landscape LOD has been corrected in the aircraft optics. Now, a pilot will see the detailed picture of the landscape in the targeting optics as seen in helicopters previously.

A bug where after firing and reloading all nine guided missile blocks the value settings for the salvo mode of suspended weaponry could be reset has been fixed.

Mirage 2000D-R1 — A bug that made it impossible to detect ground targets at long distances when using a CDLP targeting pod has been fixed (report).

— A bug that made it impossible to detect ground targets at long distances when using a CDLP targeting pod has been fixed (report). Laté 298D — A bug that caused the Mle 33 offensive machine guns to be classified as large calibre weapons has been fixed (report).

Naval

USS Newport News (CA-148) - Guidance angles and guidance speed for the main calibre turrets have been corrected: Vertical guidance: -10°/+41° changed to -5°/+41° Targeting Speed: 5.2°/s changed to 5°/s Targeting Vertical Speed: 10°/s changed to 8.2°/s

Pr.183 - A bug with the armour of the main calibre turrets in the vehicle card has been fixed.

Shouku Tei No.4 - A bug that allowed the gaining of speed to be higher than declared in the vehicle card has been fixed.

RN Duca degli Abruzzi - A bug where it was impossible to use spare torpedoes has been fixed.

Graphics

A bug where a shadow might appear near the vehicle after changing graphics settings has been fixed (report).

A bug where the night sky on low graphics settings could be displayed with noticeable flickering stripes has been fixed.

Other

The physics of an icy surface has changed, ice is now more ‘slippery’.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.