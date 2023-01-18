Patch v1.7.2

Hi all!
Based on player feedback we've received quite a few times, we've decided to let the Earthquake disaster no longer destroy random objects on your island for 'broken zones'. The maintenance level of your zones will still drop, which can result in zones temporarily not working, but you won't have to manually rebuild things.
Happy gaming!
- Tom
Gameplay changes:
- Earthquakes now only affect your zones' maintenance level and no longer destroy random objects on your island
Changed files in this update