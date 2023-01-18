 Skip to content

One More Island update for 18 January 2023

Patch v1.7.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10346449 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all!

Based on player feedback we've received quite a few times, we've decided to let the Earthquake disaster no longer destroy random objects on your island for 'broken zones'. The maintenance level of your zones will still drop, which can result in zones temporarily not working, but you won't have to manually rebuild things.

Happy gaming!

  • Tom
Gameplay changes:
  • Earthquakes now only affect your zones' maintenance level and no longer destroy random objects on your island

