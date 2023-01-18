Fungal Threat, Little Horror Farm, and more in the Organs Please update!

Greetings!

The Human Survival Committee is happy to see everyone who survived the harsh factory life from last year. But it's too soon to relax. Next week, you will face new challenges and will need to make some very tough decisions. What exactly will you have to deal with?

The fourth week of the Organs Please storyline will begin. It will feature even more inspectors and unscheduled tasks, tough Faction orders, and a range of other duties for the Factory administrator to complete.

The Factions have already prepared a list of 18 new quests. And the Human Survival Committee will put you in charge of fighting the mushroom infection. Be careful not to touch anyone, because they might just seem like a fun guy.

The Syndicate will need your help to combat their competition, while the Virtus Populi is organizing a mass festival to celebrate the upcoming departure, and the Government is fighting the disgruntled in very peculiar ways.

The Hands of Earth and the Revolutionary brigade take their fight to a new level and restore the planet's ecosystem. Will you create a Little Horror Farm and breed future flora, or grow bushes right on the heads of the government fools? We don't even know which to choose.

The Revolutionary brigade is even willing to get its hands dirty… including yours. It's time to decide whose side you're on. Speaking of which…

In this update, the Faction Principles levels 7 and 8 will open up once you reach level 8. You'll have to decide who you'll support and choose a Faction Path. We caution you to act wisely as there will be no turning back.

In addition to the big gameplay elements, we've finished working on the sound effects for the week 4 mechanics. We hope you'll love it… or we'll recycle you.

Download the build from Steam; play and share your impressions with us! As a reminder, you can get in touch with the Committee in the discussions on Steam or in Discord.

Regards,

Organs Please Team