Early Access - 0.0.3 - Day/Night, Nicknames, and New Legendary Pet

Thank you to the community for sticking with me
I have been trying to figure out why there is no Add to Cart or Buy option on the Steam store for Let's Pet Pets. I have contacted support and am waiting eagerly to hear back from them to resolve this issue. In the meantime please join the Discord server and let me know what you want to see in future updates.
New Features
- Added a Day/Night cycle to the game (Based on Realtime)
- Pets can now have an affinity for certain times of day (increasing pet point production)
- Added ability to rename pets as suggested by DarkestDemon on Discord
- Added a new Legendary dog as a pet in honor of the curator Can You Pet the Dog
Changed files in this update