Myth of Empires double event is coming!

Share · View all patches · Build 10346216 · Last edited 18 January 2023 – 06:52:03 UTC by Wendy

Dear players,

The Myth of Empires will be holding a Limited event from 1/21 at midnight until 2/6 at midnight UTC.

Servers: Official Servers

Event Time: From 1/21 at midnight until 1/29 at midnight UTC.

Details:

Warrior and Character proficiency growth rate is doubled Gather rate is doubled Moth capture multipliers is doubled

Servers: Official Servers

Event Time: 1/29 at midnight UTC until 2/6 at midnight UTC

Details: