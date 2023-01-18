Myth of Empires double event is coming!

Dear players,
The Myth of Empires will be holding a Limited event from 1/21 at midnight until 2/6 at midnight UTC.
Servers: Official Servers
Event Time: From 1/21 at midnight until 1/29 at midnight UTC.
Details:
- Warrior and Character proficiency growth rate is doubled
- Gather rate is doubled
- Moth capture multipliers is doubled
Servers: Official Servers
Event Time: 1/29 at midnight UTC until 2/6 at midnight UTC
Details:
- Warrior and mounts taming rate is doubled
- Corp harvest rate is doubled
Changed files in this update