Myth of Empires update for 18 January 2023

Myth of Empires double event is coming!

Myth of Empires update for 18 January 2023 · Build 10346216

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players,

The Myth of Empires will be holding a Limited event from 1/21 at midnight until 2/6 at midnight UTC.

Servers: Official Servers
Event Time: From 1/21 at midnight until 1/29 at midnight UTC.
Details:

  1. Warrior and Character proficiency growth rate is doubled
  2. Gather rate is doubled
  3. Moth capture multipliers is doubled

Servers: Official Servers
Event Time: 1/29 at midnight UTC until 2/6 at midnight UTC
Details:

  1. Warrior and mounts taming rate is doubled
  2. Corp harvest rate is doubled

