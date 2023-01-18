 Skip to content

Bright Memory: Infinite update for 18 January 2023

Update Notes - January 18, 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please find the list of fixes and adjustments included in this update below.

Fixes
  • Increased FOV when Perspective-assist is turned on from 80 to 90.
  • Fixed an issue where the ammo of multiple weapons will reduce to 0 when Perspective-assist is turned on, and changing weapons quickly after reloading will cause the machine gun float in mid-air.
  • Fixed issue where dodging multiple times consecutively in Perspective-assist mode will cause motion to be laggy.
  • Fixed issue where Shelia's model in the swimming scene in "Changes" appears transparent when having the Cyber Rabbit costume or Rabbit School Uniform costume equipped.

