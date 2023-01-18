Update Notes - January 18, 2023

Please find the list of fixes and adjustments included in this update below.
Fixes
- Increased FOV when Perspective-assist is turned on from 80 to 90.
- Fixed an issue where the ammo of multiple weapons will reduce to 0 when Perspective-assist is turned on, and changing weapons quickly after reloading will cause the machine gun float in mid-air.
- Fixed issue where dodging multiple times consecutively in Perspective-assist mode will cause motion to be laggy.
- Fixed issue where Shelia's model in the swimming scene in "Changes" appears transparent when having the Cyber Rabbit costume or Rabbit School Uniform costume equipped.
Changed files in this update