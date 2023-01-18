Patch Notes - 2023.01.18

-
Server stabilization: in order to provide stable services, Gear maintenance is carried out.
-
Maintenance Compensation
A. Maintenance Exp Boost January 18th: 200%EXP/GP.
B. Functional metals x100
C. Nightmare respawn tokens x15 (can only be used on the day of maintenance)
D. Remarks: Maintenance rewards can only be collected if you log in on the maintenance day.
-
New items (discount time: January 25th, 2023 ~ February 22nd, 2023)
A. 2023 Heartt's Day Gear Myst Box
B. 2023 Heart's Day Gear Myst Box x5
C. 2023 Heart's Day Gear Myst Box x10
Note 1: One permanent item (+0~+4) can be obtained definitely when purchasing 10 sets.
D. 2023 Heart's Day Gear Package (discount time: January 25th, 2023 ~ February 22nd, 2023)
E. 2023 Heart's Day vest
F. 2023 Heart's Day glasses
G. 2023 Heart's Day Fox Head Gear
Remark 2: Weapon metal can be obtained by playing games with new Gear. (2023.1.25 ~ 2023.2.22)
-
February Combat Season Event
A. Period: February 1, 2023 ~ February 28, 2023
B. The "Annihilator" Gear can be obtained during the Combat season in February.
C. You can get rewards by acquiring experience points during the season.
D. You can obtain rewards for the Pro Pass by purchasing and using the Combat Pro Pass within the season.
E. The effect of combat pro pass used is valid in this season, and it will end if the season ends.
F. You can easily get season EXP by purchasing and using Combat season EXP items.
-
Combat Week Removal (1.18 ~ 1.24)
A. Removal BSS GC 2 times mileage
B. Removal of the Fireteam Bonus Rewards.
C. BSS, special weapons are removed from the store.
D. Remove Dead Vacation/Snowball fight
E. Removal of the Combat Week Buff EXP/GP 300%
-
Nightmare Boss change
A. Nightmare Boss changed to Subject X (Lv.100).
B. The more Nightmare’s Boss is defeated, the higher the boss’s level and the more rewards change. However, if you defeat a boss who is lower than my boss level, the boos level will not go up.
C. Nightmare requires a dedicated respawn token.
D. The boss' stamina gauge is displayed when the boss's strength is below 50%. By consuming the boss' stamina gauge, the boss slows down for a period of time and does not summon the enemy.
E. Boss effective weapon can consume the boss stamina gauge faster.
F. Starting from level 91, a new rewards added.
G. You can get the weapon of Subject X with through new reward.
-
February contents updated
-
February Daily attendance rewards updated
-
February Hot time rewards updated
-
February Bingo updated.
-
Clan Zone New Season Begin
A. Clan Zone rewards paid and new Clan Zone season started. (Event time: January 18th, 2023 ~ February 22nd, 2023)
-
Add EXP/GP in February.
Start date/time End date/time Event content Buff
[table]
[tr]
[th]Start Date/Time[/th]
[th]End Date/Time[/th]
[th]Event Content[/th]
[th]Bonus[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]08/02/2023 0:00[/td]
[td]08/02/2023 23:59[/td]
[td]CAR maintenance day Buff Event (February/08/2023)[/td]
[td]200% EXP / 200% GP[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]22/02/2023 0:00[/td]
[td]21/02/2023 23:59[/td]
[td]CAR maintenance day Buff Event ( February 22, 2023)[/td]
[td]200% EXP / 200% GP[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]15/02/2023 0:00[/td]
[td]22/02/2023 23:59[/td]
[td]Combat Week Buff Event[/td]
[td]300% EXP / 300% GP[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]04/02/2023 0:00[/td]
[td]05/02/2023 23:59[/td]
[td]Weekend Buff[/td]
[td]200% EXP / 200% GP[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]11/02/2023 0:00[/td]
[td]12/02/2023 23:59[/td]
[td]Weekend Buff[/td]
[td]200% EXP / 200% GP[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]25/02/2023 0:00[/td]
[td]26/02/2023 23:59[/td]
[td]Weekend Buff[/td]
[td]200% EXP / 200% GP[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]14/02/2023 0:00[/td]
[td]14/02/2023 23:59[/td]
[td]Valentine's day Buff[/td]
[td]250% EXP / 250% GP[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
-
Today Off Lunar Fest Sale. (1.22~1.28)
-
Lunar Fest Give Away (Log in on 1/22/2023) and get Lunar Fest Give Away.
-G36E Valkyrie Sakura (7D)
-Sakura TMP (7D)
-Sakura TRG-21 (7D)
-Sakura Parafal (7D)
-
Lunar Community Event (Hit you with that Boom! Boom! Boom!
(January 19 – 21, 2023 UTC) Time: 17:00 – 19:00 UTC.
-
Daily Job/Stamp in Vfun Stamp are still under configuration with that we will give compensation.
- M32 – Incendiary Bomb (Permanent)
- Flamethrower (Permanent)
- Johnny Apple bombs (Permanent)
- Elite Sweet Bomb (7D)
- New-year 2023 Bomb (7D)
- Legendary Weapon License 3X
- 2023 New Year Weapon Mystery Box X1
- Lunar Fest Sale! (Sale Period: January 18 – February 08, 2023)
Changed files in this update