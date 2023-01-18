Patch Notes - 2023.01.18

Maintenance Compensation A. Maintenance Exp Boost January 18th: 200%EXP/GP. B. Functional metals x100 C. Nightmare respawn tokens x15 (can only be used on the day of maintenance) D. Remarks: Maintenance rewards can only be collected if you log in on the maintenance day.

D. 2023 Heart's Day Gear Package (discount time: January 25th, 2023 ~ February 22nd, 2023)

E. 2023 Heart's Day vest

F. 2023 Heart's Day glasses

G. 2023 Heart's Day Fox Head Gear

Remark 2: Weapon metal can be obtained by playing games with new Gear. (2023.1.25 ~ 2023.2.22)

February Combat Season Event

A. Period: February 1, 2023 ~ February 28, 2023

B. The "Annihilator" Gear can be obtained during the Combat season in February.

C. You can get rewards by acquiring experience points during the season.

D. You can obtain rewards for the Pro Pass by purchasing and using the Combat Pro Pass within the season.

E. The effect of combat pro pass used is valid in this season, and it will end if the season ends.

F. You can easily get season EXP by purchasing and using Combat season EXP items.

Combat Week Removal (1.18 ~ 1.24)

A. Removal BSS GC 2 times mileage

B. Removal of the Fireteam Bonus Rewards.

C. BSS, special weapons are removed from the store.

D. Remove Dead Vacation/Snowball fight

E. Removal of the Combat Week Buff EXP/GP 300%

Nightmare Boss change

A. Nightmare Boss changed to Subject X (Lv.100).

B. The more Nightmare’s Boss is defeated, the higher the boss’s level and the more rewards change. However, if you defeat a boss who is lower than my boss level, the boos level will not go up.

C. Nightmare requires a dedicated respawn token.

D. The boss' stamina gauge is displayed when the boss's strength is below 50%. By consuming the boss' stamina gauge, the boss slows down for a period of time and does not summon the enemy.

E. Boss effective weapon can consume the boss stamina gauge faster.

F. Starting from level 91, a new rewards added.

G. You can get the weapon of Subject X with through new reward.

February contents updated

February Daily attendance rewards updated

February Hot time rewards updated

February Bingo updated.

Clan Zone New Season Begin

A. Clan Zone rewards paid and new Clan Zone season started. (Event time: January 18th, 2023 ~ February 22nd, 2023)