Jan. 18 Server Patch Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 10345822 · Last edited 18 January 2023 – 08:06:10 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Rune Hunters.

UNDECEMBER will be undergoing a server patch on Jan. 18 to address existing issues.

Please refer to the following information for details.

[Jan. 18 Server Patch]

1. Server Patch Schedule : Jan. 18 2023 17:00 (UTC+9)

Server patch will proceed without maintenance,

Game is available to play while the server patch is underway.

2. Server Patch Details

(PC) Fixed issue where the Chaos Statue was occasionally displayed with a previous theme (Christmas).

3. NOTES

Please exit the game completely and log in again for the patch to be applied.

The Chaos Dungeon and Auction House will be unavailable 10 minutes before/after the patch.



Please be advised that players may experience temporary disconnections

while the patch is underway.

UNDECEMBER will strive to provide a more stable service.

Thank you.