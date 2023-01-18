 Skip to content

Night Gate update for 18 January 2023

Patch v0.4.9 New items, new enemy, music more polishing

Patch v0.4.9

Hey everyone!

Got some cool changes here.

A long-asked-for item, a Day/Night Token that can change the day to night or night to day can be acquired from Sun God Shrines where you trade your XP points.

New enemy type, Heavy Vampire with armor. A big vamp that has a giant shield. You can shoot off the armor to open up his weak spot, his heart.

Also, I have taken some time to tweak a lot of the music. You will notice a big difference with higher-quality music.

Other changes:

  • New dialogue for the intro.
  • Fixed a bug with the vampire/ghouls getting stuck in a grab animation.
  • The time of day pauses during the horse race.

