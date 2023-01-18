Patch v0.4.9 New items, new enemy, music more polishing

Share · View all patches · Build 10345814 · Last edited 18 January 2023 – 06:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

Got some cool changes here.

A long-asked-for item, a Day/Night Token that can change the day to night or night to day can be acquired from Sun God Shrines where you trade your XP points.

New enemy type, Heavy Vampire with armor. A big vamp that has a giant shield. You can shoot off the armor to open up his weak spot, his heart.

Also, I have taken some time to tweak a lot of the music. You will notice a big difference with higher-quality music.

Other changes: