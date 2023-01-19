Patch 5.1.0 - Updated Balance of Maps!

Patch 5.1.0 is live!
Key changes
• Maps - Updated balance of House and Circus maps
Fixes and improvements
• Maps - Made minor improvements to Egypt, Farm and Abbey maps
• Maps - New ambient for School map
• Gameplay - Fixed that Killer's stun was not stopping Sewer Manhole from closing
• Propmachines - Fixed that sometimes Propmachines’ repair progress bar was displayed incorrectly
• Killers - Fixed that Akasha and her class did not have a red highlight when being stunned
• Killers - Fixed that the Killer sometimes gets a third-person camera when chairing a Survivor to the Hypnochair
• Killers - Fixed that sometimes Igor's Hunt worked incorrectly
• Killers - Fixed that sometimes the Sewer Manhole’s closing progress indicator was not working correctly
• Shinigami - Phantom cooldown time is 30 seconds
• Aisha - Projection cooldown time is 10 seconds
• UI - Fixed that after pressing the "Ready" button as the Killer, the rest of the characters were highlighted as available for selection
• Audio - Fixed that sometimes the sound of using Painkillers and Energy Drink worked incorrectly
• General UI fixes and improvements
