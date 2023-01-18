Patch Notes 01/18/2023

- Fixed Jingle giving you extra patience when used on 0-cost cards
- Fixed Fuel to the Fire not affecting interest increases
- Fixed playing two Rhythms in one turn not giving the proper cost reduction debuff
- Fixed Fuming debuff applying stress damage after the shield is removed
- Updated Emotional Minefield so that it is no longer affected by the Sympathy buff the card applies
- Fixed an issue regarding vendor screens occasionally softlocking the game
- Fixed the eternal confetti bug that was occurring after a competition
- Fixed an instance of Baptiste’s portrait icon remaining on-screen after Boss Finn’s competition
- Minor wording and typo fixes for some of Corsac’s haggle cards
- Fixed a typo in Luna’s second rank-up scene
- Further optimized cauldrons, shelves, front display shelves, aging barrels, and shop glamours
Love,
Voracious Games
