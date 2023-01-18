 Skip to content

Potionomics update for 18 January 2023

Patch Notes 01/18/2023

Patch Notes 01/18/2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Jingle giving you extra patience when used on 0-cost cards
  • Fixed Fuel to the Fire not affecting interest increases
  • Fixed playing two Rhythms in one turn not giving the proper cost reduction debuff
  • Fixed Fuming debuff applying stress damage after the shield is removed
  • Updated Emotional Minefield so that it is no longer affected by the Sympathy buff the card applies
  • Fixed an issue regarding vendor screens occasionally softlocking the game
  • Fixed the eternal confetti bug that was occurring after a competition
  • Fixed an instance of Baptiste’s portrait icon remaining on-screen after Boss Finn’s competition
  • Minor wording and typo fixes for some of Corsac’s haggle cards
  • Fixed a typo in Luna’s second rank-up scene
  • Further optimized cauldrons, shelves, front display shelves, aging barrels, and shop glamours

Love,
Voracious Games

