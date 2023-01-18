Potions actually work now? Oops!

Apologies for the issue with collected potions now applying the upgrade after the stage. This has now been address and there is no need to go collect those potions again, as the save file did still record that you grabbed them.

Here is the change log for this patch:

1674017986

Extended the length of a vine in the beginning of the nature stage

Added extra vine in the beginning of the nature stage to make shooting the first spinning spitter easier

Fixed a critical issue where health and magic upgrades were not being applied to player stats on a new stage