Powers of Hex update for 18 January 2023

Potions actually work now? Oops!

18 January 2023

Apologies for the issue with collected potions now applying the upgrade after the stage. This has now been address and there is no need to go collect those potions again, as the save file did still record that you grabbed them.

Here is the change log for this patch:

1674017986

  • Extended the length of a vine in the beginning of the nature stage
  • Added extra vine in the beginning of the nature stage to make shooting the first spinning spitter easier
  • Fixed a critical issue where health and magic upgrades were not being applied to player stats on a new stage
  • Removed left over collision tile on path to potion in the nature stage
  • Removed a troublesome dropper spider from the beginning of the nature stage
  • Spinning Spitters now have less health

