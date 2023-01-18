Star Explorers Updated to Version 5.3.3

So the ship's computer voice would warn you when there were "service hazards" instead of saying "surface hazards" as it should have. This was a minor issue, but I have edited the audio so it just says "hazards" now.

For anyone interested, there is also a modified computer voice mod available:

https://www.moddb.com/games/star-explorers/addons/female-robotic-voice-pack

I have not tested it myself, so use at your own risk.

Also, something I have been meaning to do for a while ... to help make the User Interface a little less confusing, I added "day" or "night" to the temperature/timing readout.

So this shows the temperature range (256 - 270) and after that the current time (7 day) which means it is about 7 units after the sun rose at the landing place.

It mentions how this all works in the TAB menu (press TAB to toggle), but in case you are not familiar, when you orbit a planet, you can see what time of day it is at the landing place. This will help you determine whether the temperature will be higher or lower - higher during the day, lower at night - and whether it's safe to land.

The timing works as follows. Day starts at 0 and continues to count upwards to 180. That indicates sunset, and the timer will switch to -180 and night will begin. Then it counts from -180 back up to 0 and starts all over again. Adding the word "day" and "night" should help this to be a bit easier to understand, especially for new players (I hope).