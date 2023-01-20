MerFight 0.40.0

Version 0.40.0

General Updates

Slight change to costume selection. Left and right change costume; up and down change color.

Fixed a memory leak that caused the game to crash after 120 matches or so; unfortunately, the 32-bit version of the game have been disabled for now.

Button config should not update when opening on character select.

Button config can now be reset to default.

Throws should look correct, even if grabbing opponent's facing the same direction as the throwing player.

Player 2 selection should revert if character select is left early.

Arcade Mode no longer allows player 2 to join

Slight CPU adjustments (they shouldn't throw break as often.)

Updated the disconnected controller ui

CPU Difficult cannot be adjusted for versus player vs player matches

Arctina

Bug fix: Should no longer gain "infinite" armor if thrown out of Frozen Defense.

Drargos

Bug fix: Should no longer be able to create two walls.

Rho

Jump HK can be charged; will not ground bounce if uncharged. Charged will groundbounce regardless if the opponent is airborne or not.

Manta Blade and Manta Blade Barrage can be performed in the air.

Manta Blade Barrage "vacuums" opponents, making it more consistent.

Bolt

Shocking Roll "vacuums" opponents, making it hit more consistently.

Eelctric Leap's radius is 5 times larger, making it hit more often.

Odon

Trillion Color Chisel "vacuums" opponents, making it hit more consistently.

The following video goes into some of these in more detail: