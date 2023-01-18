 Skip to content

Fraymakers update for 18 January 2023

Tester Build Update v0.4.20 - Menu Updates and Bug Fixes

Build 10345554

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Online

Character Select Screen

  • Fixed bug that prevented you from waking up a keyboard.
  • Fixed bug that prevented a controller from activating into the proper player slot if keyboard had been activated on a previous menu.

General

Launcher

  • Removed comment from SDL build.
  • The old information was outdated. The DirectX build is more stable and generally performs better (which also means smoother rollback online matches), so it is recommended unless it is currently causing major issues for you.

Menus

Character Select Screen

  • Port assignment logic reworked - waking up a device will now properly occupy the earliest port set to off.

Root Menu

  • Orcane sprite updated.
  • Improved performance.
  • This was achieved by removing the masks that were previously used to create the color changing square effect that’s no longer needed with the new button design.

Custom

  • New button that links to Fraymakers Workshop on Steam added.

Playable Characters

Octodad

  • Heavy Land
  • Sprites added.
  • Neutral Special
  • Knockback cap removed on final hit.
  • Side Special
  • Sprites added.
  • Side Special Air
  • Clean sketch added.

Welltaro

  • Neutral Air
  • Clean sketch added.
  • Hurtboxes tightened.

