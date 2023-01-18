Tester Build Update v0.4.20 - Menu Updates and Bug Fixes

Online
- Fixed bug that prevented you from waking up a keyboard.
- Fixed bug that prevented a controller from activating into the proper player slot if keyboard had been activated on a previous menu.
General
Launcher
- Removed comment from SDL build.
- The old information was outdated. The DirectX build is more stable and generally performs better (which also means smoother rollback online matches), so it is recommended unless it is currently causing major issues for you.
Menus
Character Select Screen
- Port assignment logic reworked - waking up a device will now properly occupy the earliest port set to off.
Root Menu
- Orcane sprite updated.
- Improved performance.
- This was achieved by removing the masks that were previously used to create the color changing square effect that’s no longer needed with the new button design.
Custom
- New button that links to Fraymakers Workshop on Steam added.
Playable Characters
Octodad
- Heavy Land
- Sprites added.
- Neutral Special
- Knockback cap removed on final hit.
- Side Special
- Sprites added.
- Side Special Air
- Clean sketch added.
Welltaro
- Neutral Air
- Clean sketch added.
- Hurtboxes tightened.
