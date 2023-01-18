 Skip to content

Null G update for 18 January 2023

Update 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10345512 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pre DLC Patch

Battle School Classic Skins Are Now Live!
-3 New Unlockable Skins
-In Game Gold For Unlocking Skins Earned By Playing

Testing Battle School Classic Skins & Reference Files Before Packaging DLC

Changed files in this update

Depot 2204961
