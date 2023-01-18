 Skip to content

Yami RPG Editor update for 18 January 2023

1/18 Update

1/18 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10345426

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add sound layer for animation
Add "Actor Light System" plugin to templates, disabled by default

  • Set the light radius and the actor will glow, similar to Diablo

Command changes:
Add Skill->Set Trigger Duration
Add Skill->Set Trigger Motion
Extend Variable->Set Boolean->Script
Extend Variable->Set Value->Script
Extend Variable->Set String->Script
Expand Flow->If->Actor->Check Team Relationship

  • Is a teammate of actor ...
  • Is a friend of actor ...
  • Is an enemy of actor ...
  • Is a member of team ...
  • Is a friend of team ...
  • Is an enemy of team ...

Modify Message->Show Choices, remove the limit of the number of choices
Modify Variable->Set String->Other->Show Choices - Content, index can be used
Modify Flow->Set Event->Go to Choice Branch, index can be used

Method name changes for object script:
onAdd is modified to onScriptAdd
onRemove is modified to onScriptRemove

Changed files in this update

