1/18 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10345426 · Last edited 18 January 2023 – 05:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Add sound layer for animation

Add "Actor Light System" plugin to templates, disabled by default

Set the light radius and the actor will glow, similar to Diablo

Command changes:

Add Skill->Set Trigger Duration

Add Skill->Set Trigger Motion

Extend Variable->Set Boolean->Script

Extend Variable->Set Value->Script

Extend Variable->Set String->Script

Expand Flow->If->Actor->Check Team Relationship

Is a teammate of actor ...

Is a friend of actor ...

Is an enemy of actor ...

Is a member of team ...

Is a friend of team ...

Is an enemy of team ...

Modify Message->Show Choices, remove the limit of the number of choices

Modify Variable->Set String->Other->Show Choices - Content, index can be used

Modify Flow->Set Event->Go to Choice Branch, index can be used

Method name changes for object script:

onAdd is modified to onScriptAdd

onRemove is modified to onScriptRemove