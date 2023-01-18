1/18 Update

Add sound layer for animation
Add "Actor Light System" plugin to templates, disabled by default
- Set the light radius and the actor will glow, similar to Diablo
Command changes:
Add Skill->Set Trigger Duration
Add Skill->Set Trigger Motion
Extend Variable->Set Boolean->Script
Extend Variable->Set Value->Script
Extend Variable->Set String->Script
Expand Flow->If->Actor->Check Team Relationship
- Is a teammate of actor ...
- Is a friend of actor ...
- Is an enemy of actor ...
- Is a member of team ...
- Is a friend of team ...
- Is an enemy of team ...
Modify Message->Show Choices, remove the limit of the number of choices
Modify Variable->Set String->Other->Show Choices - Content, index can be used
Modify Flow->Set Event->Go to Choice Branch, index can be used
Method name changes for object script:
onAdd is modified to onScriptAdd
onRemove is modified to onScriptRemove
Changed files in this update