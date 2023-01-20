 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kena: Bridge of Spirits update for 20 January 2023

Weekend Sale!

Share · View all patches · Build 10345375 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


If you haven't experienced Kena and her exciting adventure, now is the perfect time to purchase Kena for 50% off! The Weekend Sale won't last long, so head over to grab this deal now.

You will explore an abandoned village, beautiful scenery, solve puzzles, and defeat corrupt spirits all the while finding Rot companions that will help you in battle. ːrotː The digital deluxe version includes a golden Rot skin ːgoldrotː, silver staff for Kena, exclusive Shadow costume, and more! ːkenaloveː

Changed files in this update

Depot 1954201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link