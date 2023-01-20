

If you haven't experienced Kena and her exciting adventure, now is the perfect time to purchase Kena for 50% off! The Weekend Sale won't last long, so head over to grab this deal now.

You will explore an abandoned village, beautiful scenery, solve puzzles, and defeat corrupt spirits all the while finding Rot companions that will help you in battle. ːrotː The digital deluxe version includes a golden Rot skin ːgoldrotː, silver staff for Kena, exclusive Shadow costume, and more! ːkenaloveː