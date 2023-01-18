 Skip to content

3D Joys update for 18 January 2023

3D Joys 0.2.6 (Left Hand or Right Hand?)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.2.6

  • Added an option to change Hands for if you are a lefty (It changes the grip button to the hand of your choice)

  • Fixed the Particle button not having visual feedback

  • Changed "Start Menu" to "Pause Menu"

