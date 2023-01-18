3D Joys 0.2.6 (Left Hand or Right Hand?)

Version 0.2.6
-
Added an option to change Hands for if you are a lefty (It changes the grip button to the hand of your choice)
-
Fixed the Particle button not having visual feedback
-
Changed "Start Menu" to "Pause Menu"
Changed files in this update