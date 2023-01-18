New Patch: Annika Lands, Kitsunes Get Coached

Happy new year, everyone!
With this patch, a glorious, buff amazon-dickgirl is now making herself available for your pleasure, there's a variably-gendered elemental bard you can summon for business and pleasure alike, and there's a grab-bag of other assorted goodies while we're working on finishing up the rest of the Valkyries!
0.5.29 Patch Notes:
- The next of the Valkyrie war-maidens, Annika the dick-milf, has landed in Lumia’s keep after the quest with a whole smorgasbord of scenes.
- If you completed siorcs' Challenge Dungeon, you can now use the horn gained therein to summon Cass the Water Bard from the Wayfort's summoning circle. If you didn't acquire the horn already but completed the dungeon, it's been added to your key items -- and it's been made easier to get for future playthroughs!
- Hotaru has a few new lewd scenes.
- Rindo and Kiyoko have a new coaching scene together. Requires having done their previous scene and that Rindo be your concubine. Complete with its own CG.
- You can now sub to Kas in her sex dungeon, if you're romancing her.
- Cait has a new Penis Size talk if you have one and you've fucked her that'll lead to some SPH/SPA content if you're under 5 inches.
- There are several new non-combat events in the Undermountain.
- New CG: Kiyoko Likes to Watch
