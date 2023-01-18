 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rising Front update for 18 January 2023

Update #2 Building, new MG, new deployables.

Share · View all patches · Build 10345117 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone, this is another quick update but it has a ton of new content!

Additions:

  • Added wood spike buildable.
  • Added Hotchkiss machinegun buildable.
  • Added Fire step buildable.
  • Added Rock wall buildable.
  • Added Log wall buildable.
  • Added Cover position buildable.
  • Added Wood beam buildable.
  • Added Mini Fort Scenario.
  • Added Team death count counter.

Fixes:

  • Fixed AI not adapting to sandbags placed at runtime.
  • Fixed disable AI button not working on scenario battles.
  • Fixed flares not launching on night fort scenario.

Optimizations:

  • Graph updates are now batched.
  • Cover position updates are now batched.

Hope you all like the new update and let me know what you want me to Add/Fix/Change in the comments!

Thanks! -Jack

Changed files in this update

Depot 1560252
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link