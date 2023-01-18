Update #2 Building, new MG, new deployables.

Hey Everyone, this is another quick update but it has a ton of new content!

Additions:

Added wood spike buildable.

Added Hotchkiss machinegun buildable.

Added Fire step buildable.

Added Rock wall buildable.

Added Log wall buildable.

Added Cover position buildable.

Added Wood beam buildable.

Added Mini Fort Scenario.

Added Team death count counter.

Fixes:

Fixed AI not adapting to sandbags placed at runtime.

Fixed disable AI button not working on scenario battles.

Fixed flares not launching on night fort scenario.

Optimizations:

Graph updates are now batched.

Cover position updates are now batched.

Hope you all like the new update and let me know what you want me to Add/Fix/Change in the comments!

Thanks! -Jack