Update #2 Building, new MG, new deployables.

Hey Everyone, this is another quick update but it has a ton of new content!
Additions:
- Added wood spike buildable.
- Added Hotchkiss machinegun buildable.
- Added Fire step buildable.
- Added Rock wall buildable.
- Added Log wall buildable.
- Added Cover position buildable.
- Added Wood beam buildable.
- Added Mini Fort Scenario.
- Added Team death count counter.
Fixes:
- Fixed AI not adapting to sandbags placed at runtime.
- Fixed disable AI button not working on scenario battles.
- Fixed flares not launching on night fort scenario.
Optimizations:
- Graph updates are now batched.
- Cover position updates are now batched.
Hope you all like the new update and let me know what you want me to Add/Fix/Change in the comments!
Thanks! -Jack
