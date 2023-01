Share · View all patches · Build 10344978 · Last edited 18 January 2023 – 03:13:26 UTC by Wendy

I finished a kind of half-assed map for the Chapter 2 demo. It's locked until you beat Chapter 1. Saving gets disabled so you don't ruin your saved party.

Complete list of fixes:

-Finished a single-map demo of Ch.2 with saving disabled (must beat Ch.1 to unlock).

-Added new script command: "stopCombat" to reset everyone's targets and stop.

-Improved some dialogue.