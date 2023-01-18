 Skip to content

Gunslinger Nova update for 18 January 2023

Ver 1.007

  • updated cursor lock mode to confine to screen only during battle
  • adjust app to run in background
  • main menu ui adjustments
  • shop projectile menuitem ui adjustment
  • shop utility menuitem tooltip adjustment
  • help instructions adjustment

