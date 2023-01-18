- updated cursor lock mode to confine to screen only during battle
- adjust app to run in background
- main menu ui adjustments
- shop projectile menuitem ui adjustment
- shop utility menuitem tooltip adjustment
- help instructions adjustment
Gunslinger Nova update for 18 January 2023
Ver 1.007
Patchnotes via Steam Community
