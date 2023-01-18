Terminus - V0.9.7 Beta Hotfix

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fixed a bug with multiple batteries not stacking.

Fixed an occasional crash when pressing the cancel button in the crafting window.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip displays not enough AP messages twice in the crafting window.

Increased Rubbing Alcohol's fuel effect from 1 to 3.

Disassembling Red Dot Sights, Holographic Sights, and Laser Sights will yield electronic parts in addition to scrap metal.

Thank you for reporting the bugs! If you have any problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email (ingeon.shin@gmail.com). Thank you.

Best,

In-geon