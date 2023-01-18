 Skip to content

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 18 January 2023

Version 2.7.0: New Game Visuals

Share · View all patches · Build 10344863 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I redesigned the visuals of the game around a warped VHS effect.

Plus, I tweaked standard cube visuals slightly.

Let me know your thoughts on the Steam Forums or if you have any problems!

