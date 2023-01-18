Jan. 18, 2023 - PC Update (Lunar New Year)

All PC servers will be offline for the following update on Wednesday, January 18, at 6:00am PT (3:00pm CET). The downtime for this update is expected to last up to 2 hours.
Lunar New Year
2023 is the year of the Rabbit, and you'll find a new bundle alongside returning ones, available from Jan. 18 - Feb. 19!
Lunar New Year 2023 - 1499 DBC
- NS-61 "Jackrabbit" Emissary (Common Pool Sidearm)
- Year of the Rabbit Banner
- Year of the Rabbit Decal (Useable as Outfit Decal)
You could say that this new Emissary has a... hare trigger. But we won't. We won't say that.
Capture the Conduit
- Repository HUD indicators now blink when being overloaded.
- Repository now has a visible timer associated with it on the map and HUD.
Misc. Changes, Fixes, and Additions
- Fixed an reload animation issues on the MG-A1 Arbalest, UBR-100 Frogman, UBR-150 Sea Lion, MGR-C1 Charger, MGR-S1 Gladius, and MGR-A1 Vanquisher.
- Fixed an animation issue causing some bolt-action rifles to skip rechamber animations on remote clients while walking. This issue affected the AF-8 Railjack, EM4 Longshot, LA80, NC14 Bolt Driver, SAS-R, M77-B, RAMS .50M, SR-7, and TSAR-42.
- Fixed an animation issue where you could enter a walking animation while sprinting, after falling from a height.
- Adjusted the Gauss Prime to use the Arsenal Update's actual values, which removes the innate HVA velocity and penalties.
- NSO speech packs no longer appear in the dropdown for non-NSO factions.
- Fixed typos in the Battlefield Supremacy mission.
- The Flak Attack mission is no longer capable of earning progress in VR Training.
- Disabled all "unused" missions. This change is intended to fix an issue with certain legacy missions persisting in a mission list for some players.
Other Notes
Be sure to check out our thoughts on revisiting Construction in 2023: https://www.planetside2.com/news/construction-in-2023
Changed depots in livenext branch