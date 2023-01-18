Jan. 18, 2023 - PC Update (Lunar New Year)

Share · View all patches · Build 10344762 · Last edited 18 January 2023 – 02:32:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

All PC servers will be offline for the following update on Wednesday, January 18, at 6:00am PT (3:00pm CET). The downtime for this update is expected to last up to 2 hours.

Lunar New Year

2023 is the year of the Rabbit, and you'll find a new bundle alongside returning ones, available from Jan. 18 - Feb. 19!

Lunar New Year 2023 - 1499 DBC

NS-61 "Jackrabbit" Emissary (Common Pool Sidearm)

Year of the Rabbit Banner

Year of the Rabbit Decal (Useable as Outfit Decal)



You could say that this new Emissary has a... hare trigger. But we won't. We won't say that.

Capture the Conduit

Repository HUD indicators now blink when being overloaded.

Repository now has a visible timer associated with it on the map and HUD.

Misc. Changes, Fixes, and Additions

Fixed an reload animation issues on the MG-A1 Arbalest, UBR-100 Frogman, UBR-150 Sea Lion, MGR-C1 Charger, MGR-S1 Gladius, and MGR-A1 Vanquisher.

Fixed an animation issue causing some bolt-action rifles to skip rechamber animations on remote clients while walking. This issue affected the AF-8 Railjack, EM4 Longshot, LA80, NC14 Bolt Driver, SAS-R, M77-B, RAMS .50M, SR-7, and TSAR-42.

Fixed an animation issue where you could enter a walking animation while sprinting, after falling from a height.

Adjusted the Gauss Prime to use the Arsenal Update's actual values, which removes the innate HVA velocity and penalties.

NSO speech packs no longer appear in the dropdown for non-NSO factions.

Fixed typos in the Battlefield Supremacy mission.

The Flak Attack mission is no longer capable of earning progress in VR Training.

Disabled all "unused" missions. This change is intended to fix an issue with certain legacy missions persisting in a mission list for some players.

Other Notes

Be sure to check out our thoughts on revisiting Construction in 2023: https://www.planetside2.com/news/construction-in-2023