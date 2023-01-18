Added digital display switching function: now you can use the R/F8 key or setting menu to switch between displaying total and single game statistics. The new blue numbers will be displayed in the score in the upper left corner of the main game interface and in the stats at the bottom of the leaderboard
MineSweeper Tetris update for 18 January 2023
20230118 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update