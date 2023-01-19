Patch 6 (v1.2.6)

Hi everyone, here is the latest patch! This is a bit of a small one as the main focus here was fixing a crash on Switch and the interest of keeping versions synced across all platforms some of the fixes I've made in the last couple days aren't present. Those should come along in 1.2.7 pretty quickly though!

v.1.2.6

Bug Fixes

Switch/Low spec machines: Fix crashes and GPU stuttering in Pine Peaks locations

Crew dialog adapts to crew members being stowed below deck mid-dialog, fixes possible soft locks in tutorial from stowing Goose or Toot

Fix bug where the Moontide Moonflower event might not trigger if the player had done many Moontide quests in quick succession

Improvements

World Map: Rumors window resizes to fit content, current location is selectable

Further optimization to island flora rendering and generated meshes

The first Shipshape Shop and Anglerwrangler Emporium are revealed on the map after being mentioned by Toot and Goose

As mentioned before, I've been working in parallel on the first feature update, which is getting close to being ready! In case design changes I won't be that specific about it but the goal with this update is to give you more control over fleet management. ːfrogagentː