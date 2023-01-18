Toggle Sprint + Bug Fixes + Note from Dev

Added toggle sprint button in settings

Patched bugs

I'm sure as you've all seen I've been putting out small updates frequently to patch bugs. I hope this is not a bother and that I have fixed most of the one's that were present at launch. If you find any more please reach out to me through the discord! You should just join the discord anyways we're cool people (check on the store page for the link!). Also, speaking of the store page, it would really help me out if you leave a review! The amount of reviews an indie game gets on launch can mean life or death for the game so leaving a review, even a simple one, helps out a ton! Thanks for reading and I hope you enjoy the game!