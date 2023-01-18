This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the Weekly Dev Log for January 17th, 2023, detailing all the changes that have happened since December 19th, 2022. Note: Devs that don't appear in the weekly log are not necessarily away or not doing work, but may be working on things currently not announced or backend work that doesn't need to be detailed.

Accessibility Suggestions

We've created a forum post asking the community for suggestions on how we can improve gameplay for players with certain conditions such as colorblindness, dyslexia, or anything else that might affect a players ability to use the standard presentation and controls of the game.

If you have any ideas or suggestions, and possible solutions on how to solve a particular issue, please check out the forum post here.

Virus: Altar

Johanna continued working on art for Altar.

Nuclearxpotato continued working on Altar, working on torch models as well as sculpting some rocks and adjusting the lighting.

Virus: Altar WIP

Condo and Condo I/O

macdguy continued working on Condo I/O, adding support for variables and a bunch of new features, which you can read about here.

Madmijk worked on adding logic gates.

Condo: Color Palette Saving

You can now have up to 3 saved color palettes. These palettes are saved to your save data, so when you close your condo or game, these values are saved.

Condo: Item Box Select

Condo I/O: Timers and Counters

Condo I/O: Drag and Drop Connections on Events

Condo I/O: Security Camera Input Demo

[previewyoutube=be.com/watch?v=GG01cyOg_B0;full][/previewyoutube]

Condo I/O: Variable Inputs

Light color can be set with Condo I/O inputs.

Miscellany

Lifeless continued working on maps for Game Worlds.

Sketchman continued working on backend improvements and optimizations.

Wheezwer continued working on the minigame medallions.

Wrap It Up

That about covers everything that happened since December 19th, 2022 at PixelTail Games.

