Major Update and RELICS OF THE OLD FAITH

Happy New Year, devoted followers of the Lamb! And what better way to start the year than with some blessings in the form of an update to Cult of the Lamb. Here’s a taster of what’s coming your way:

Blessed be thy name.

Finger slip when you were naming your Cult? Or maybe it was funny at the time, but now not so much? Use your Book of Doctrines to rename your Cult anytime.

Blessed be thy stats.

Your Book of Doctrines will also now display your statistics - your Crusades, Kills, Followers, and their fates. A great way to keep track of the holy history of the Lamb!

Blessed be thy controller.

Some have a specific way to play - we hear you! Fully customise your controls for optimal heretic-slaying efficiency.

Blessed be thy cooking… and fishing.

A successful Cult means a lot of mouths to feed! You will now be able to enable Auto-Cooking and Auto-Fishing from the Accessibility menu in Settings. That’s right, every dish and fish will be an automatic success!

Blessed be thy blessings.

We get it, you’re a busy Lamb, you don’t have time to Bless every. Single. Follower. Well, fret no more - the Lamb can now Bless, Inspire, or Intimidate multiple Followers at once within an area. You get a Blessing, you get a Blessing!

These updates will help the Lamb navigate the changing Lands of the Old Faith in time for the release of our first FREE Major Content Update! That’s right, faithfully follow the Lamb into…

RELICS OF THE OLD FAITH

Coming early 2023

Featuring new challenges, enemies, and ways to keep non-believers in line. There’s plenty to look forward to so Praise the Lamb and join us for Relics of the Old Faith.

And to keep the blessings rolling, we’ll have a second - that’s right, second! - Major Content Update coming mid-year, which will focus on adding depth and detail to your Cult management gameplay.

Both of these free Major Content Updates appear on the Roadmap which you can find on the title screen.

Thank you for your support, and we hope you enjoy crusading once more in Relics of the Old Faith.

With love and devotion,

Massive Monster



Patch Notes 1.1.0