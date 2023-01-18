Chicken Fall" Chinese New Year Version Update

Boss! Hello! After many days of battle, the Spring Festival version update is complete, more content has been updated, while the multiplayer mode has been developed, testing and perfecting, will be online testing in the near future, thank you for your wait and support!

Fixes and adjustments:

Fixed bug when generating rewards for hostage rescue

Fixed bug with enemy corpses not being destroyed after death

Increased warhead durability to 60

Increased grenade capacity to 4

Added:

Added new skin switching function

New side quest: Football mini-game

All explosions increase the impact on props

Bonfires can be extinguished and re-lit

Added several new brick buildings

Added several new maps

Added more map branches

Added new map feature Night Action

Added no-fly zone map feature

Added hotel no-cover map feature

Added new weapon RPG

Added prop: Frozen Grenade, in addition to applying a range freeze, it will generate an ice barrier in the center of the explosion with a durability of 5

New function of recliner: rest 1 day: cost 60, excess recovery 3 life points, time elapsed 1 day, and save (can only be used once per return to base)

New building organ: bell, when attacked with a wide range of sound, when knocked down to deal damage to the enemy below, while emitting sound

New organ explosives box: the explosion will randomly generate three grenades of the same kind to throw around

New prop flashlight

New object: shit, character will slip and stun when stepping on it

New item (lab): excrement grenade, explodes to generate a lot of shit

New ammo vending machine

New base building: Newspaper kiosk (specific function not yet open)

Welcome to give us positive feedback on bugs!

Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to make more fixes and optimizations.

