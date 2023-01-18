Chicken Fall" Chinese New Year Version Update

Boss! Hello! After many days of battle, the Spring Festival version update is complete, more content has been updated, while the multiplayer mode has been developed, testing and perfecting, will be online testing in the near future, thank you for your wait and support!
Fixes and adjustments:
- Fixed bug when generating rewards for hostage rescue
- Fixed bug with enemy corpses not being destroyed after death
- Increased warhead durability to 60
- Increased grenade capacity to 4
Added:
- Added new skin switching function
- New side quest: Football mini-game
- All explosions increase the impact on props
- Bonfires can be extinguished and re-lit
- Added several new brick buildings
- Added several new maps
- Added more map branches
- Added new map feature Night Action
- Added no-fly zone map feature
- Added hotel no-cover map feature
- Added new weapon RPG
- Added prop: Frozen Grenade, in addition to applying a range freeze, it will generate an ice barrier in the center of the explosion with a durability of 5
- New function of recliner: rest 1 day: cost 60, excess recovery 3 life points, time elapsed 1 day, and save (can only be used once per return to base)
- New building organ: bell, when attacked with a wide range of sound, when knocked down to deal damage to the enemy below, while emitting sound
- New organ explosives box: the explosion will randomly generate three grenades of the same kind to throw around
- New prop flashlight
- New object: shit, character will slip and stun when stepping on it
- New item (lab): excrement grenade, explodes to generate a lot of shit
- New ammo vending machine
- New base building: Newspaper kiosk (specific function not yet open)
Welcome to give us positive feedback on bugs!
Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to make more fixes and optimizations.
