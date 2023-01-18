v0.10.66 - HotFix

HotFixes for 0.10.65
- Adjusted Mimic collection counter to be more achievable.
- Corrected the Mimic's collection entry.
- Rolled back Egg stacking, for now, due to performance implications.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
HotFixes for 0.10.65
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update