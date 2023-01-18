 Skip to content

Wizard's Wheel 2 update for 18 January 2023

v0.10.66 - HotFix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

HotFixes for 0.10.65

  • Adjusted Mimic collection counter to be more achievable.
  • Corrected the Mimic's collection entry.
  • Rolled back Egg stacking, for now, due to performance implications.

