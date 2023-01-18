 Skip to content

Dimension Quest Pinball update for 18 January 2023

Chapter 2 Rebalance

Last edited by Wendy

Water physics for all characters affected by it have been GREATLY overhauled!

  • Jadon, Giga, and Madrillda now bounce substantially less underwater
  • Paper Jadon bounces as much as the previous three originally did rather than at his usual intensity
  • Underwater top speeds for Jadon, Giga, and Madrillda have doubled from 2 to 4
  • Paper Jadon's underwater top speed is now 5

The aim of this "rebalance" was to make chapter 2 less tedious on repeat playthroughs while retaining the odd sense of floatiness present in its original design. All characters affected by water still have halved gravity, but their horizontal speed has been increased to allow for greater control and faster clear times.

