Pro Wrestling Sim update for 18 January 2023

Update Notes 18 Jan 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10344142 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added Wellness Policies to the Medical page

      • If set, you can choose to response manually or using a three strike policy
      • Every week, workers are tested for Steroids, Soft Drugs and/or Hard Drugs (you choose these settings)
      • Recent drug tests can now be viewed in medical, and will be used to calculate punishments in three strike policies
    • Added option to fire workers in response to random events

  • Numerous massive tweaks to match ratings, stamina, money, promotion growth for general game balancing - it will be much harder to put of good enough shows as a smaller promotion now, as you will be limited by your production settings

  • UI improvements to the Main Office screen - including overview of mail, production settings, money over time

  • UI tweaks to booking results screens and top menu

  • Added Match/Angle multiplier info to Production page, so you now know how much your production settings impact your scores

  • Promotion Prestige will creep up to around 80 over time, if it is below that

  • Added ability to change worker name from developmental

  • Added current contract info to contract negotiation modal

  • Moved No Brand Assigned to top of Brands list

  • We now hide pushes which have no people in it on Brands page, to save screen real estate and make it easier to read

  • Updated Pay Per Show amounts for network deals that were using a pay per view model, but paid promotions per show

  • Updated finance/pop trackers to track changes every week rather than every month

  • Added Venue Costs as its own finance item, separating it out from Production (will only track moving forward, not retroactively)

  • Fixed Promise bug where Match With Someone wouldn't trigger in multi-person matches

  • Fixed bug with Womens Wrestling display on All Promotions page

  • Fixed bug which may have been preventing some random events from firing

  • Fixed unresponsive scrolling issues, particularly in Mac OS

  • Fixed bug where incomplete shows would be counted in Awards

