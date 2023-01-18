Update Notes 18 Jan 2022

Added Wellness Policies to the Medical page If set, you can choose to response manually or using a three strike policy

Every week, workers are tested for Steroids, Soft Drugs and/or Hard Drugs (you choose these settings)

Recent drug tests can now be viewed in medical, and will be used to calculate punishments in three strike policies

Added option to fire workers in response to random events

Numerous massive tweaks to match ratings, stamina, money, promotion growth for general game balancing - it will be much harder to put of good enough shows as a smaller promotion now, as you will be limited by your production settings

UI improvements to the Main Office screen - including overview of mail, production settings, money over time

UI tweaks to booking results screens and top menu

Added Match/Angle multiplier info to Production page, so you now know how much your production settings impact your scores

Promotion Prestige will creep up to around 80 over time, if it is below that

Added ability to change worker name from developmental

Added current contract info to contract negotiation modal

Moved No Brand Assigned to top of Brands list

We now hide pushes which have no people in it on Brands page, to save screen real estate and make it easier to read

Updated Pay Per Show amounts for network deals that were using a pay per view model, but paid promotions per show

Updated finance/pop trackers to track changes every week rather than every month

Added Venue Costs as its own finance item, separating it out from Production (will only track moving forward, not retroactively)

Fixed Promise bug where Match With Someone wouldn't trigger in multi-person matches

Fixed bug with Womens Wrestling display on All Promotions page

Fixed bug which may have been preventing some random events from firing

Fixed unresponsive scrolling issues, particularly in Mac OS