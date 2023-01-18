 Skip to content

Knights of the Deep Playtest update for 18 January 2023

Knights of the Deep - 0.126

Finally revamped the Character Selection Screen, added a bunch of new moves in characters and Items, change some visual in the maps and fixed the Control Scheme board! Enjoy!

