Vox Machinae update for 18 January 2023

Update notes for patch 1.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10344025 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balancing:

  • Chainstorm: Takes less time to reach full spin-up, and it gains accuracy as it spins up. Heat cost has been reduced slightly, while projectiles were sped up a little.
  • Aftershock: shells travel significantly faster. Spread has been tightened a bit, and delay between shots fired has been reduced very slightly. Finally, the total reload time has been reduced while the arming distance was increased significantly.
  • Railgun: Reduced the heat dissipation upon firing.
  • Mallet: Reduced reload time and heat cost. Projectile now accelerate from slow to fast very quickly, making it a little easier to land targets.
  • Skythorn: Reduced reload and the projectile's lifetime.

Bugfixes

  • Changed spawning logic so that bots can pick Rook and Overhauls once again.
  • Fixed exit screen's "don't show again" toggle to actually work now.

Improvements

  • Aftershock's audio was remastered to have its timing be dynamic relative to gameplay changes.
  • Added support for Saitek Pro Flight Combat Rudder Pedals.
  • Added support for VKBsim Gunfighter MCG Ultimate Twist.

