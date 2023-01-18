Update notes for patch 1.2.3

Balancing:
- Chainstorm: Takes less time to reach full spin-up, and it gains accuracy as it spins up. Heat cost has been reduced slightly, while projectiles were sped up a little.
- Aftershock: shells travel significantly faster. Spread has been tightened a bit, and delay between shots fired has been reduced very slightly. Finally, the total reload time has been reduced while the arming distance was increased significantly.
- Railgun: Reduced the heat dissipation upon firing.
- Mallet: Reduced reload time and heat cost. Projectile now accelerate from slow to fast very quickly, making it a little easier to land targets.
- Skythorn: Reduced reload and the projectile's lifetime.
Bugfixes
- Changed spawning logic so that bots can pick Rook and Overhauls once again.
- Fixed exit screen's "don't show again" toggle to actually work now.
Improvements
- Aftershock's audio was remastered to have its timing be dynamic relative to gameplay changes.
- Added support for Saitek Pro Flight Combat Rudder Pedals.
- Added support for VKBsim Gunfighter MCG Ultimate Twist.
