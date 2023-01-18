 Skip to content

Tactical Nexus update for 18 January 2023

Adjustment of Nexusroom placement of D,G,Ruin

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Nexusroom in D,G,Ruin was not ready due to failure to synchronize data files within the staff or forgetting to do the work itself.　This has been corrected.

