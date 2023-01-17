Version 1.0.2 Patch

- Using the puzzle block on the plant no longer results in the stove death.
- A manual is now included within the game folder.
- Unlocking the flesh conservatory now prompts a text box.
- The Handle Doll stands out more.
- The location containing the scissors stands out more.
- Upon starting a new game, a notice about the autosave feature is given.
- Certain elements on the felt wall now have full examination menus.
- The clown doll now has a full examination menu.
- Fixed strange item interactions on Pietro
- The rope can now be used while in the clock’s close up view
- Fixed issue allowing players to cut the same puppet down twice in the final part of the play section.
