Lost Cartridge - Cold Read update for 17 January 2023

Version 1.0.2 Patch

17 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Using the puzzle block on the plant no longer results in the stove death.
  • A manual is now included within the game folder.
  • Unlocking the flesh conservatory now prompts a text box.
  • The Handle Doll stands out more.
  • The location containing the scissors stands out more.
  • Upon starting a new game, a notice about the autosave feature is given.
  • Certain elements on the felt wall now have full examination menus.
  • The clown doll now has a full examination menu.
  • Fixed strange item interactions on Pietro
  • The rope can now be used while in the clock’s close up view
  • Fixed issue allowing players to cut the same puppet down twice in the final part of the play section.

