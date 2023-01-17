 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ghost Guy update for 17 January 2023

Update 1.1.13

Share · View all patches · Build 10343793 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another weekly update. This one is extremely small.

Changes:

Achievements are now shown when loading into the main game.
The main theme was extended by around 20 or 30 seconds to make it a bit less repetitive.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2213461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link