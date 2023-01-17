YARG: Update v1.1

Hello hello hello! Hope everyone's had an excellent New Year!

I've been working on an update to the level editor for a few months (practically since launch lol), and the first half of that is finally ready to share!

So, I'm proud to announce the first content update for YARG: the Level Editor Facelift Update!!!



The level editor has always been my least favourite bit of the game. It was functional, and I used it to make every level in the game, but there were a few weird oddities and seemingly impossible to solve bugs with it. Also, it didn't work too well on controllers.

This update remedies all that! The UI has been simplified and generally made a lot clearer. There are now sound effects and music. And controller support has been rebuilt from the ground up. Overall, I think this is a lot more fit for a proper finished game!

I'm very happy with this current iteration of the level editor, but there's still a few more things coming to it! My plans for it needed this UI to be released first, and it'll take some time to get all that up and running, so consider this part one of a two-part level editor update series!

Alongside the level editor, I've also managed to throw in a few more minor improvements, ranging from adding some missing sound effects to a new visual effect for a major moment in the game. Here are the patchnotes!

v1.1 changes:

Added:

Gave the level editor a facelift! Cleaner UI! Streamlined controls! A brand-new music track! Wow!!

Added a "click" sound effect to buttons that were missing it.

Visual improvement: added some particle effects for the last level.

Removed:

The previous level editor has been removed.

Fixed:

The "Loading..." text that appears when loading a custom level is no longer animated. ...not that you would've noticed it was animated in the first place, since the engine freezes the screen when loading a new scene anyway

The game's music will now preload on launch. This should hopefully prevent some desync that was happening every so often.

Squashed some bugs here and there.

As always, if you come across any bugs, feel free to @ me on Twitter or send me an email! Thanks!