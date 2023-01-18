Patch 1 2023

Hey Everyone!

Our first patch of the year brings a couple of requested functionality along with some bug fixes.

Changes

Host settings are now tab based instead of being drop down boxes. I'm hoping this improves readability for new players.



Added a banning vote system for killers, the two most voted killers get banned. This option is disabled by default.



New Host Setting : Scrap Rate, changes the rate of scrap earned by players from searching containers



Champion's slam damage lowered to 10 from 15.

Champion slam knockdown reduced to 1.5 seconds from 2.

Middle Mouse Button now has the acronym MMB.

Voting keys can now be bound to new keys.

Scrap Adjustments changes.

Crates (now give 7-11 scrap up from 5-9)

Lockers (3-6 up from 3-5)

Cabinets (1-4 up from 1-3)

Foot Lockers (1-3 up from 1-2)

Search time for crate lowered to 5.5 seconds down from 6.

Search time for Intern Crate lowered to 4 seconds down from 6.

Giving Tree will now find a different spawning location if someone is standing in its spawn location.

Requirements for Giving Tree to trigger raised.

Priest Shrine cost lowered to 20, Blinken was lowered to 15 (I want to see how this feels on live)

Priest Shrine health changes

Blinken Shrine reduced to 50 from 125

Tuff Shrine reduced to 90 from 125

Speedumz reduced to 100 from 125

Fixed a typo in the previous change list.

Dream Eater can no longer jump out of bounds in Terminus.

You can no longer use the previous weapon's offhand ability while holding a consumable.

DLSS settings now properly save, you may need to reset it once more.

Voice chat is now disabled during map transition.

Gregs lie around in the tutorial, I was going to fix this but decided against fixing it. Unless greg starts unionizing, then we'll look back into it.

President has 30% more stamina.

Lowered volume of radiation storm by 50%, also made it disable during map ending.

Fixed a bug that would prevent someone from spawning in with dual signal.

Fixed a typo in Narcolepsy description.

Fixed some grammar in Assault and Battery.

Added some lights to Titan One Six.

Our next patch will be focused on perks. Have fun and per usual, if you run into bugs or want to meet other players. You can join our [-->Discord<--](Discord.gg/FatBombStudios).