LEAP into the New Year with a New Update

Hello Mercenaries,

We're kicking off the New Year with a shiny update! Through our community events, playtests and review of feedback from all angles, we've been hard at work to implement changes that we believe will be most impactful. Many issues are addressed in today's rollout.

The main focus of today's update is on quality-of-life improvements, improved visuals, and performance. We've broken it down into a few categories to make it easier to digest.

Armory Makeover

The number of items players can add to their Armory can be a little overwhelming, so we've given it a makeover to make things a bit smoother and easier to navigate.

Now that we have the big picture, we can discuss improvements to performance, balance, UI, and more. Because of amazing community members like yourself, LEAP is constantly evolving and will be in a great position for launch! We will be sharing a lot more about LEAP in the coming weeks, so stay tuned. Let's take a look at what's changed in the last few months.

Weapons and Abilities

M7 Tactical headshot multiplier reduced from 1.25 to 1.1

PSF Stinger Headshot multiplier increased from 1.0 to 1.1

Concussion LR-TR headshot multiplier increased from 1.0 to 1.1

Magnetism radius increased for Avenger AR, Burst Rifle, Incendiary AR, Freedom Fire LMG, Sidewinder pistol, Predator SMG, and Phoenix by 10-15%

Maps

Improved tree collisions on Haze

Added more cover to the Horizon station area

Fixed various map issues allowing players to get under the map geometry

Programming

Rebuilt server browser backend to improve reliability and responsiveness

Fixed a Horde mode issue where solo players were not given the correct number of lives

Fixed an issue where squad spawning players could spawn in front of the target player

Fixed an issue where players were not able to break out of PVs by using their ultimate ability

Fixed a few issues where SFX were not respecting volume control

Fixed an issue where the deploy screen would auto-open after redeploy

Added a player card to the scoreboard, allowing players to mute voice chat, mute text chat, and reporting functionality

Fixed an issue where not all players would display in Horde lobbies

Fixed an issue where players were able to use the deployable spawn beacon to escape the match start boundary before the match has begun

Fixed an issue where a failed matchmaking attempt could prevent filters from being selectable

Fixed various issues impacting the reliability of the Party system

Fixed a bug where the armory could stay open when being revived.

Improved performance on UI

Improved render thread performance

Fixed an issue where the chatbox could be drawn over top by other ui elements

Fixed material issues preventing some skins from cloaking

Various level collision improvements

AI pathing improvements

Fixed a periodic game hitch

Fixed artifacting shadows

Fixed armory navigation issues

Improved post processing performance

Improved kill freed and kill feed performance

Improved magnetism and friction for aim assist

Fixed a number of unclaimable contracts

Improved player spawn performance and AI spawn performance

Improved scope performance

Fixed erroneous meshes with reversed LODs

New crossplay mute functionality

Players are labeled per platform

Crossplay names are filtered for profanity

Duplicate crossplay names are appended with (x)

Added toggle to the main menu so players can disable crossplay

Fixed localization bugs and translated untranslated terms

Improved server browser responsiveness

Fixed a bug where the armory played erroneous sounds

Various weapon balance changes

Multiple stability improvements

Improved game-wide text size and readability for TV screens

Misc

More streamer graffiti added

Added an option in settings for controller aim assist to be toggled

Graffiti, Taunts, and Banners now use pages to display in armory

You’re now able to hide the UI by hitting F2 to snap some pretty-in game screenshots

Feel free to ask any questions and if you’d like to be a part of our community please LEAP on into the Discord by clicking the link below.