Build 10343538 · Last edited 17 January 2023

Just a small update for now! Going to start working on the next big update soon :D It will contain some big tech tree reworks!

Added custom music for 2 gamemodes

Your ultimate, and friendly bullets not directly spawned from cards now contribute XP randomly to cards in your deck

Slightly increased the damage dealt by the final boss

You can no longer earn card XP during the final fight sequence

Recycle stats and Synergy stats are now higher when less points are available to spend for that card

Slightly nerfed the stats gained from recycling & synergies

Added a new hidden mechanic to do with recycling & synergies

Card XP now scales with the amount of XP an enemy drops on death

Fixed a bug where buffed enemies would spawn slightly invisible in the Faded gamemode

Fixed a bug where buffed enemies would spawn unbuffed enemies in the Hive gamemode

As usual, check out the Discord to report any bugs or provide feedback!