Just a small update for now! Going to start working on the next big update soon :D It will contain some big tech tree reworks!
- Added custom music for 2 gamemodes
- Your ultimate, and friendly bullets not directly spawned from cards now contribute XP randomly to cards in your deck
- Slightly increased the damage dealt by the final boss
- You can no longer earn card XP during the final fight sequence
- Recycle stats and Synergy stats are now higher when less points are available to spend for that card
- Slightly nerfed the stats gained from recycling & synergies
- Added a new hidden mechanic to do with recycling & synergies
- Card XP now scales with the amount of XP an enemy drops on death
- Fixed a bug where buffed enemies would spawn slightly invisible in the Faded gamemode
- Fixed a bug where buffed enemies would spawn unbuffed enemies in the Hive gamemode
As usual, check out the Discord to report any bugs or provide feedback!
Changed files in this update