Fabric Of Reality update for 17 January 2023

Small Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10343538 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a small update for now! Going to start working on the next big update soon :D It will contain some big tech tree reworks!

  • Added custom music for 2 gamemodes
  • Your ultimate, and friendly bullets not directly spawned from cards now contribute XP randomly to cards in your deck
  • Slightly increased the damage dealt by the final boss
  • You can no longer earn card XP during the final fight sequence
  • Recycle stats and Synergy stats are now higher when less points are available to spend for that card
  • Slightly nerfed the stats gained from recycling & synergies
  • Added a new hidden mechanic to do with recycling & synergies
  • Card XP now scales with the amount of XP an enemy drops on death
  • Fixed a bug where buffed enemies would spawn slightly invisible in the Faded gamemode
  • Fixed a bug where buffed enemies would spawn unbuffed enemies in the Hive gamemode

As usual, check out the Discord to report any bugs or provide feedback!

